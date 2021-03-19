The 25 best women’s NCAA Tournament players of all time

What better way to prepare for the 2021 women’s NCAA Tournament than by celebrating the past — and those greats of the game who got us to this point. While no one player usually is able to lead a team to a national championship, there have been plenty of stellar individual performances, whether in a single game, tournament, or career.

The names of those who have accomplished these feats should be familiar, and some, perhaps not. One would think prominent names — like USC star Lisa Leslie — dominated while in the Big Dance, but that’s not always the case.

Here’s a look at some of the best players in the history of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Listed in alphabetical order.