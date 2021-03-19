Thailand’s central bank warns against ‘illegal’ THT stablecoin By Cointelegraph

Thailand’s central bank warns against ‘illegal’ THT stablecoin
The Bank of Thailand has issued a stern warning against a privately issued stablecoin pegged to the national currency, the Thai Baht.
According to a Bangkok Post report on March 18, the central bank has told citizens that Thai Baht Digital (THT) has no legal assurances or protection and that users could be at risk of cyber theft or money laundering
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.