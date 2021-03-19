Taiwan, Philippine lead Asia share declines as U.S. yields push higher

Article content

Stock markets in Taiwan, the

Philippines and China fell around 1% on Friday following a spike

in U.S. bond yields that continues to sap appetite for Asia’s

emerging stock and currency markets.

Indonesia’s rupiah and Taiwan’s dollar both

fell around half a percent against a firmer greenback

after their respective central banks left interest rates

unchanged on Thursday. The Korean won led the way

among Asia’s currencies, though, shedding 0.7%.

“Despite short-lived positive mood changers like this week’s

FOMC meeting, the medium-term thinking around higher U.S. yields

is holding local currency bulls at bay,” said Stephen Innes,

chief global markets strategist at Axi.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries now stand

above 1.7%, the highest they have been since January last year,

and are set for a seventh straight week of increases. Investors

are still digesting the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep rates

near zero out to 2024 even as it lifted forecasts for economic

growth and inflation.

So far “in March, most Asian spot exchange rates that we

track have depreciated past their 50- and 100-day moving

averages,” DBS analysts said.

The rupiah – set for a fifth week of losses – has fallen

nearly 4% since Feb. 16 as rising U.S. bond yields spark global