Taiwan, Philippine lead Asia share declines as U.S. yields push higher

Matilda Colman
Stock markets in Taiwan, the

Philippines and China fell around 1% on Friday following a spike

in U.S. bond yields that continues to sap appetite for Asia’s

emerging stock and currency markets.

Indonesia’s rupiah and Taiwan’s dollar both

fell around half a percent against a firmer greenback

after their respective central banks left interest rates

unchanged on Thursday. The Korean won led the way

among Asia’s currencies, though, shedding 0.7%.

“Despite short-lived positive mood changers like this week’s

FOMC meeting, the medium-term thinking around higher U.S. yields

is holding local currency bulls at bay,” said Stephen Innes,

chief global markets strategist at Axi.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries now stand

above 1.7%, the highest they have been since January last year,

and are set for a seventh straight week of increases. Investors

are still digesting the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep rates

near zero out to 2024 even as it lifted forecasts for economic

growth and inflation.

So far “in March, most Asian spot exchange rates that we

track have depreciated past their 50- and 100-day moving

averages,” DBS analysts said.

The rupiah – set for a fifth week of losses – has fallen

nearly 4% since Feb. 16 as rising U.S. bond yields spark global

volatility and capital outflows. It was 0.4% lower on Friday.

The head of Bank Indonesia’s monetary management told CNBC

Indonesia on Friday that the central bank stands ready to guard

against volatility in the rupiah.

It follows Bank Indonesia’s decision to keep its key

interest rate unchanged at a record low of 3.50%, having cut six

times since the start of the pandemic, and its pledge to

strengthen currency intervention.

“We expect the central bank to remain on hold in the near

term despite inflation falling below the Bank’s 2%-4% target, as

the currency is expected to remain pressured,” said Nicholas

Mapa, a senior economist at ING.

In a similar move, Taiwan’s central bank stood pat on

interest rates, as expected, while raising the export-reliant

island’s economic growth forecast for the year.

The local dollar fell 0.6%, while stocks lost 1.5%.

Investors will also be watching the first high-level, in

person talks between U.S. and Chinese officials since Joe Biden

took over as president. The world’s two largest economies have

already leveled sharp rebukes over each other’s stance on key

issues.

DBS analysts are paying close attention to the yuan

, which they say is only 0.5% above its 100-day moving

average and a close above 6.50 a dollar this week would support

their call for it to depreciate beyond 6.60 by mid-year.

The yuan was trading around 6.51, dipping 0.1%, on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 7.3 basis points

to 6.825%

** Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc and Security Bank

Corp led losses in the Philippines

** Philippines approves emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V

vaccine as COVID-19 cases spike

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0342 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan -0.11 -5.28 -0.87 9.15

China -0.10 +0.24 -1.03 -1.31

India +0.00 +0.74 0.00 4.12

Indonesia -0.35 -2.77 -0.24 5.92

Malaysia -0.15 -2.31 -0.20 -0.15

Philippines +0.04 -1.30 -1.02 -8.08

S.Korea -0.72 -4.04 -0.91 5.73

Singapore -0.02 -1.70 0.10 10.44

Taiwan -0.57 +0.05 -1.49 8.91

Thailand -0.19 -2.98 -0.23 7.99

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Nikhil Subba in

Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

