T-Wolves’ Edwards makes history with torrid three-game run

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards is taking the NBA by storm, and no further evidence is needed beyond how the No. 1 pick’s recent torrid three-game stretch made league history.

Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns put on a dominant display Thursday night in the T-Wolves’ 123-119 comeback victory over the Phoenix Suns. Edwards led the way with 42 points — the second time in as many games where he put up a career-best effort — with Towns nearly matching the rookie’s offensive output with a 41-point performance.

Edwards’ impressive outing against the Suns follows two previous outstanding games for the rookie. And in doing so, Edwards became the first teenager in NBA history to score 100-plus points in a three-game stretch.