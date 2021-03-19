‘Stupid’ DoorDash Deliveries Get Pennsylvania Prosecutor Demoted

An assistant district attorney in Bucks County, Pa., was demoted this week after admitting he worked a second job as a delivery man for DoorDash, a food delivery app, while on the clock for the county.

The man, Gregg Shore, who as first assistant district attorney was the second-highest official in the office, was demoted to deputy district attorney, District Attorney Matt Weintraub said on Thursday. Mr. Shore earned $125,435 in 2019, according to public records.

Mr. Shore told KYW Radio, which first reported the story, that his reasons for taking the second job were personal and that he mostly delivered at night.

“However, I made the incredibly poor decision to deliver during the workday at times,” he said. “In doing so I realize that I betrayed my boss, my colleagues, and most importantly, the citizens of Bucks County.” Mr. Shore could not immediately be reached for comment.