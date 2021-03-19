Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster agree to one-year deal

Smith-Schuster always wanted to stay in Pittsburgh. He made that abundantly clear since the end of the 2020 season. In an interview with TMZ Sports last month, the 24-year-old said he wanted to have his legacy with the Steelers and retire with the franchise.

Smith-Schuster reportedly drew interest from the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason before ultimately deciding to return to the Steelers.

In 58 games with the franchise, the California native has 308 catches for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has one season of 1,000-plus yards, which came in 2018.