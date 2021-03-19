Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster agree to one-year deal

JuJu Smith-Schuster tested the open market, but he has decided to remain in Pittsburgh.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the wide receiver agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers, turning down more money on a multi-year offer from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Smith-Schuster also confirmed the deal via social media, saying, “This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here!”
Smith-Schuster always wanted to stay in Pittsburgh. He made that abundantly clear since the end of the 2020 season. In an interview with TMZ Sports last month, the 24-year-old said he wanted to have his legacy with the Steelers and retire with the franchise.
Smith-Schuster reportedly drew interest from the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason before ultimately deciding to return to the Steelers.
In 58 games with the franchise, the California native has 308 catches for 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has one season of 1,000-plus yards, which came in 2018.