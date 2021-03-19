Spartans’ Tom Izzo, Gabe Brown get into heated exchange

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has always been hard on his players. During NCAA Tournament action on Thursday, he got into a heated altercation with one of those players.

On the final play of the first half against UCLA, there was a miscommunication between Michigan’s Malik Hall and Gabe Brown that led to an opener jumper made by UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Brown and Hall had a short exchange after the play, but things got more heated between Brown and Izzo as they headed to the locker room. As Brown turned away, Izzo grabbed Brown’s arm and then tried to hold onto the back of his jersey.

It’s unclear what words the two exchanged, but Brown must have taken exception to something Izzo said because he turned around quickly and got in Izzo’s face before continuing to walk away.