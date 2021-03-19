Sofia Richie Gave Scott Disick ‘Ultimatum’ to Choose Between Her and Kourtney Before Split

WENN

The self-proclaimed Lord Disick gets candid about the real reason behind his separation from Lionel Richie’s daughter in a premiere episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

Scott Disick split from Sofia Richie after she issued him with an “ultimatum” to choose between her and Kourtney Kardashian.

During Thursday’s (18Mar21) premiere of season 20 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, the reality star claimed that the reason he broke up with Sofia last year, after almost three years of dating, was because she asked him to choose between her and the mother of his three kids.

Scott – who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with Kourtney – told her sisters Khloe and Kim, “I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, she was like, ‘I don’t wanna share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.’ ”

“Instead of just wanting to work with it, she literally said, with an ultimatum: ‘You have to choose, me or Kourtney.’ And I was like, but Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids. It’s a unit. I said, ‘How could you even want that for me?’ It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with.”

Kim – who has recently filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West – replied, “Sometimes it’s time just to cut the cord. I get it.”

Scott insisted that no romantic partner would ever get between his co-parenting with Kourtney, 41.

“I’m never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting that we have. Nothing in a million years will be worth what we have,” he insisted. “And I truly believe if the right person were to come along in Kourtney’s life or my life, us having children and having this amazing relationship would only be a plus to the outsider.”

Since the season premiere was filmed, Scott has embarked on a romance with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, with whom he went Instagram official last month, while Kourtney is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.