Smith’s monstrous game advances Hogs in NCAA tourney

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Arkansas used a 17-0 run to end the first half and a key 10-0 run in the second half to win the Razorbacks’ first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with an 85-68 victory over Colgate on Friday afternoon in the first round.

Justin Smith was incredible, leading the Hogs with a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds. He added five steals to become the first Arkansas player to record 22-plus points, 12-plus rebounds and 5-plus steals in an NCAA Tournament game.

Five Razorbacks scored in double figures with SEC Sixth Man of the Year J.D. Notae adding 14 off the bench.

The Razorbacks forced 22 Colgate turnovers, the most for the Raiders since 2016, and allowed just seven second-choice while outscoring Colgate by 14 points in the second half.

Arkansas awaits the winner of Texas Tech – Utah State and will find out game time for Sunday following the conclusion of all of today’s first round game.