Smith-Schuster staying with Steelers on one-year deal

Part of the reason the yards per catch (8.6) were by far the lowest of Smith-Schuster’s career was the nonexistent rushing attack the Steelers had. They ranked dead-last in the NFL in yards gained on the ground, which meant a lot of predictable, quick passes as a substitute for that.

Pittsburgh still needs to find a way to better balance its offense under new coordinator Matt Canada, and Roethlisberger will need to be at his best in what could be his final season as a pro.

Considering the Steelers already had impressive younger players on the roster in James Washington, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool all still on rookie contracts, the presumption was that Smith-Schuster would be a distant priority. Pittsburgh has even lost some key free agents like Bud Dupree and Mike Hilton, so it’s even more of a pleasant surprise for the team that Smith-Schuster decided to come back.

Big Ben seems to be on his last legs if the end of the 2020 campaign was any indication. Following an 11-0 start, the Steelers won just once after that, including a loss to the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns in the first round of the playoffs.

At least for now, Pittsburgh’s passing attack isn’t at all short on weapons — though Claypool is an inconsistent, toolsy player who made numerous explosive plays as a rookie, Johnson had issues with drops and Washington is more of a pure deep threat than nuanced wideout.

Smith-Schuster is the best of all worlds and the senior leader of the receiving corps. His return can’t be understated at least in terms of what it means to the Steelers in 2021 as they mount a bid to repeat as division champions.