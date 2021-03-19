Simplex Adds Polkadot, Enabling Users to Purchase DOT By CoinQuora



Simplex Adds Polkadot, Enabling Users to Purchase DOT



Simplex is adding Polkadot to its growing list of supported cryptocurrencies.

Millions of people can purchase DOT with a credit or debit card, Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay, or via bank transfer.

However, the integration brings the world closer to mass cryptocurrency acquisition.

Licensed financial institution, Simplex is adding Polkadot to its growing list of supported cryptocurrencies. Moreover, available to its wider partner network that includes crypto exchanges, wallets, and brokers. Integrating DOT ensures millions of people can purchase this asset. However, purchases can be done with a credit or debit card. Also, with Apple Pay, or via bank transfer, conveniently and securely.

Bringing the Polkadot ecosystem to more people is another element that confirms Simplex’s mission. In order to make cryptocurrencies more accessible to everyone, everywhere. More so, purchasing or investing in cryptocurrencies can remain a challenging task, even in 2021. Simplex pioneers global on/off ramps for the entire crypto ecosystem is determined to end this stigma.

Through their debit and credit card gateways, as well as bank transfer methods, billions across the globe can purchase cryptocurrencies. In addition, Simplex provides a zero-risk solution for partners and consumers alike.

More importantly, Simplex supports hundreds of fiat currencies and enables the purchase of over 50 cryptocurrencies through its network of partners. Adding Polkadot (DOT) to the list of supported assets brings the world one step closer to mass cryptocurrency acquisition and adoption.

Polkadot is a network of connected layer one blockchains that share security, rather than dividing it in a winner-take-all fashion. This is made possible through Polkadot’s approach to sharded multichain technology, which allows assets and data to be transferred across different chains in a seamless, scalable manner.

DOT, its native token, has three specific functions in the network :

Network governance by the community

Providing and securing network operations through staking

Securing parachains (interoperable blockchains) through bonding

Polkadot has grown substantially in the past few months. Even more, showing the project continues to gain popularity among developers and investors alike. Users can purchase DOT with their debit/credit card, Apple Pay, or through Simplex’s Banking solution via any Simplex partner.

About Simplex

As an EU licensed financial institution and Principal Member of the Visa (NYSE:) network, Simplex provides seamless and risk-free on/off ramp solutions to anyone, anywhere via its vast network of industry-leading partners that include digital asset exchanges, wallets, and brokers.

With a mission to democratize access to crypto for users worldwide, Simplex’s Banking solution simplifies the buying and selling of crypto assets and helps users easily capitalize on market trends swiftly, to purchase how and when they want.

This article first published on coinquora.com

