Sharon Osbourne Defended by Cyndi Lauper Amid Racism Allegations

Lauper insists the Osbourne matriarch is not racist as the TV host faces racism allegations after defending Piers Morgan over his controversial comments about Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts.

Cyndi Lauper has jumped to the defence of Sharon Osbourne after the TV personality was accused of being racist for her support of outspoken British newsman Piers Morgan.

Osbourne is considering her future with U.S. daytime show “The Talk” after she was attacked for trying to defend Morgan over comments he made on British news show “Good Morning Britain” about the Duchess of Sussex‘s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Her “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood initially made the attack while suggesting Morgan’s remarks about the Duchess’ suicidal thoughts were racist, prompting an emotional on-air challenge from Sharon.

The show was taken off air this week as TV bosses investigated the showdown.

Meanwhile, Sharon has also been accused of racist and homophobic behaviour by her former “The Talk” co-host Leah Remini, who told the New York Post she heard Osbourne use racial and homophobic slurs while talking about fellow ex co-hosts Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert.

But Cyndi does not believe Sharon is a racist.

Posting a photo of herself with Osbourne on social media on Thursday (18Mar21), the singer wrote, “I wanted to come out publicly to support my friend @sharonosbourne. I have known her for a long time and I do not believe that she is racist.”

“I understand that she may have misspoken, used the wrong words, and acted in ways that have been hurtful to others. She may have even flubbed her apology. But I do believe that she is sincere in trying to make things right.”

The “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer continued, “We all make mistakes. I could not sit by and not say something. We all want to be given second chances but no one wants to give a second chance. We all want to be forgiven but no one wants to forgive. I believe that Sharon is sincere in her desire to apologise and change. I hope that everyone will be at least willing to hear her out.”

Sharon previously labelled the allegations against her “crap” and claimed that people were trying to “add fuel to the fire” after her explosive row with Underwood on the show last week, while stating, “Everybody’s got an opinion and everybody’s got a voice – it’s fine. It’s about knowing somebody’s been called out for something and then somebody else is like, ‘Yes!! I’m going to add something too.’ Of course, it’s a pile on.”

Sharon has also revealed she reached out to apologise to Underwood for her outburst on “The Talk”, but has yet to receive a response.