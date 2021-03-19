Sharon Osbourne and Her Dogs Get Death Threats After Defending Piers Morgan

WENN/Lia Toby

The wife of Ozzy Osbourne has reportedly hired security because she’s receiving death threats in the wake of her heated debate with ‘The Talk’ co-host Sherryl Underwood about Piers’ comments on Meghan Markle.

AceShowbiz –

Sharon Osbourne has reportedly received more than just criticisms in the wake of her controversial comments on “The Talk“. The wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne has reportedly received death threats for defending Piers Morgan, who exited his show “Good Morning Britain” after blasting Meghan Markle on air.

Following her row with “The Talk” co-host Sherryl Underwood last week, the 68-year-old’s social media pages have been bombarded with angry comments and she has received calls threatening her safety. Sources say the hate comments were also directed at her family and her dogs.

“Die and go to hell,” one of the social media posts written to Sharon read. Other similar comments read, “F**k Sharon Osbourne, her husband, her momma, them ugly f**kin’ kids, the family dog and the b***h that lives next door. She can go die in a fish grease fire” and “I hope Sharon Osbourne gets hit by one last wave of COVID & dies.”

“The threats are coming in from all sides, in every way possible, threatening her, her family, and even their animals,” a source told Page Six. “There were all kinds of threats, from death threats, to threats of violence, to kidnapping her dogs.” The source added, “It is all off the back of this drama on the show.”

Sharon has since hired security to protect herself and her family. In a picture obtained by TMZ, some strong-looking guys, who are probably from a private security company, are seen guarding up outside the Osbournes’ L.A.-area home on Wednesday, March 17. She has also turned off comments on her most recent Instagram posts.

Sharon clashed with Sheryl on “The Talk” while discussing Piers’ comments on Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. The former “America’s Got Talent” judge defended the outspoken British journalist, prompting accusations that she’s a racist and homophobic.

Sharon later claimed that she had reached out to apologize to Sheryl for her outburst on “The Talk”, but has yet to receive a response. She also hit back at the allegations, calling them “crap.” She claimed, “Everybody’s got an opinion and everybody’s got a voice – it’s fine. It’s about knowing somebody’s been called out for something and then somebody else is like, ‘Yes!! I’m going to add something too.’ Of course, it’s a pile on.”