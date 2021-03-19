Senators’ Joey Daccord likely out for season

The 24-year-old required help to leave the ice.

“It’s going to be long-term here. He’s out for a while,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told TSN 1200 when speaking about how much time Daccord will miss. “I don’t want to put a timeline on it but there’s a good chance, the timeline that I was given … it looks like it’s most likely the season.”

Daccord compiled a 1-3-1 record with a 3.27 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage across six starts and eight total appearances this season. Fellow Ottawa goalies Matt Murray and Marcus Hogberg are also battling injury setbacks, so the Senators claimed Anton Forsberg on waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. Forsberg is on track to start versus the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Per ESPN stats, Ottawa is surrendering a league-worst 3.91 goals per game on the campaign. The Senators sit last in the NHL North standings and are 11 points off the pace for clinching a playoff berth in the division.