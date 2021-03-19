SEC Softball Teams Go “All For Alex” On March 20

Photo: Mississippi State Athletics

The following, written by Brian Ogden, was originally published on hailstate.com

STARKVILLE – The SEC softball community will be united on March 20 when all 13 teams participate in the “All for Alex” campaign to honor the legacy of Mississippi State’s Alex Wilcox.

Wilcox was a member of the 2018 Mississippi State softball team who inspired the nation with her courageous fight against ovarian cancer. That fight ultimately took her life in the summer of 2018. The Bulldogs are continuing their #NoOneFightsAlone campaign in 2020, wearing teal uniforms during midweek games.

The 13 SEC schools will join together to wear teal or teal accents on Saturday as the entire league recognizes her impact on the softball community nationwide and in the fight against ovarian cancer. South Carolina will participate on Sunday, March 21.

The campaign is a joint effort of LSU head coach Beth Torina and MSU head coach Samantha Ricketts and was approved at the SEC coaches’ meetings in the fall of 2019 before being put on hold when the 2020 season was canceled.

The Bulldogs will host Florida on March 19-20. MSU will wear its teal uniforms on Saturday, and the Gators will wear teal warmup tops. That game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ at 2 p.m. CT.

MSU immortalized Wilcox on Sept. 15, 2018 when the university retired her No. 8 jersey, making her the first female student-athlete in Mississippi State history to receive the honor. All 13 SEC softball teams were awarded the league’s Sportsmanship Award in 2018 for their united support of Wilcox throughout her final year of competition.