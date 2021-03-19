SEC issues first ever charges over phoney ‘insider information’ on darknet By Cointelegraph

SEC issues first ever charges over phoney ‘insider information’ on darknet
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced charges against California resident James Roland Jones in the first-ever enforcement action from the commission to target securities fraud on the darknet.
According to the March 18 complaint, Jones is accused of accessing a darknet-based insider trading forum in late 2016 to seek material non-public information, or MNPI, on which to trade securities.
