Russia says Twitter yet to remove banned content after threat of being blocked: Ifax By Reuters

Moscow said earlier this month it had slowed down the speed of Twitter inside Russia in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove a specific list of banned content.

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s communications watchdog said on Friday that Twitter had yet to respond to its requests to remove banned content after threatening to block the social media platform in one month unless it complied with its demands, the Interfax news agency reported.

