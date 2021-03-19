Robinhood targets expanded cryptocurrency trading business By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Robinhood targets expanded cryptocurrency trading business

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev has said the company is working towards increasing its cryptocurrency trading service.

In a fireside chat posted on the broker’s YouTube account on Thursday, Tenev discussed plans to upscale its workforce and add more crypto trading pairs. Detailing the ongoing plans, the Robinhood chief remarked: