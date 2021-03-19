Residents evacuated as rivers overflow on NSW Mid North Coast

Residents in towns along the NSW Mid North Coast have been told to evacuate as flood waters rise, amid some of the state’s worst flooding in almost a decade.

State emergency services have issued a formal evacuation warning for the town of Bulahdelah after flooding along the Myall River this morning.

A flooded park at Nambucca Heads, south of Coffs Harbour. (Nine)

Nambucca Heads on the Mid North Coast has seen some of the worst weather. (Nine)

“Residents and visitors to these areas should take action now to prepare for possible flood impacts,” the warning says.

“NSW SES is advising residents in low lying areas of the following locations that they may need to evacuation due to rising floodwater.”

Commissioner Carlene York appealed to members of the community on the Mid North Coast to be ready for flash flooding with severe conditions expected to continue this weekend.

“We are calling on all communities from the Mid North Coast right down to the Illawarra, to be vigilant and monitor weather conditions closely,” Commissioner York said.

“Flash flooding is a huge concern. The real danger is that it can’t be predicted and will happen extremely quickly.”

Further north in Nambucca Heads roads, parks and homes have been flooded after intense rain dumped more than 200mm of water in less than 24 hours.

SES close roads in Tomaree near Port Stevens due to flooding on the Mid North Coast. (9News)

Land slip in Port Stevens due to flooding on the Mid North Coast. (9News)

The towns of Bowraville and Macksville have been warned to expect moderate flooding as river levels continue to rise.

Emergency crews in Port Stevens have been sandbagging roads and homes to minimise flood damage with several roads closed due to landslides and fallen trees.

Newman senior college in Port Macquarie was closed today due to flooding with parents describing the roads as “really scary”.

Parents pick up their children from a school in Port Macquarie which was closed due to flooding. (9News)

Kempsy has recorded almost 250mm of rain since yesterday while Nelson Bay has hit 200mm.

A rain gauge at Combyone Public School recorded 151m and Newcastle has also copped a drenching with more than 145mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Ten flood warnings are currently in place for areas around NSW with the weather expected to continue over the weekend.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services, David Elliott urged people to heed warnings from SES and avoid dangerous floodwaters.

“Our SES volunteers are gearing up for a busy weekend, so before you consider doing something stupid which puts you at risk, remember that our emergency services personnel are putting their lives at risk to keep you safe,” Mr Elliott said.