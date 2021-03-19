Report: Teams still interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson

Several NFL teams remain interested in acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and are monitoring the sexual assault allegations against him, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos are still among the teams interested in the Clemson product.

Four more women filed lawsuits against Watson Thursday, alleging he sexually assaulted them. There are now seven women alleging Watson committed sexual misconduct.

Each of the women who filed lawsuits against Watson on Thursday works in a spa or as a massage therapist. They all allege that the three-time Pro Bowler exposed himself, touched them with his privates or forcibly kissed them.

The NFL has launched its own investigation into the allegations under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Watson denied the allegations in a social media post earlier this week, saying, “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

His agent, David Mulugheta, voiced support for the quarterback via social media on Friday.