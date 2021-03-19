Raptors don’t plan to trade Kyle Lowry this season

Kyle Lowry is an ideal trade candidate this season. The Toronto Raptors guard is 35 years old and playing on an expiring contract. However, it appears the Raptors have no interest in trading the six-time All-Star.

According to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, Toronto is telling teams interested in Lowry that they do not plan to trade him, which doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise.

Lowry is still competing at a high level. This season, the Villanova product is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 38.6% from deep. His points-per-game rank fourth-most on the team behind Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell, which proves he’s still playing a pivotal role for Toronto.

The Raptors are 11th in the Eastern Conference, but trading Lowry might not do them much good. It’s unclear what the franchise would receive for a 35-year-old guard on an expiring contract.

If Toronto doesn’t trade Lowry, his future with the franchise is still murky. It’s unclear if the Raptors are willing to retain him beyond 2021.