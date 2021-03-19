Rachel Lindsay Called Out Bachelor Fans For Being “Toxic” And “Vile”

Rachel ended her thoughts by calling out Bachelor producers for their superficial attempts at fixing the franchise’s racism problems — like having two Bachelorettes next year (one Black, one white) and two hosts for the upcoming season (one Black, one white):

All of a sudden you want to say, “Guess what? Surprise twist! We have two Bachelorettes!” Come on, y’all. I like Michelle a lot, but this is the problem with the franchise. The answer is not giving us a Black Bachelorette… “Oh, we got a white Bachelorette, now we’re gonna give you a Black Bachelorette. We got a white host coming in to fill in for Chris, we’re gonna give you a Black one too.” I’m not for it. Not for it. That’s not going to fix the issues.