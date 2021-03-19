Quavo and Saweetie Might Have Called It Quits

WENN/Instar

The Migos member and his raptress girlfriend spark speculations that they are no longer together after fans noticed they have stopped following each other on social media.

Rappers Quavo and Saweetie are rumored to have parted ways after fans noticed they no longer follow one another on social media.

The hip-hop couple has yet to comment on the speculation, which first emerged earlier this week (beginning March 15) after Saweetie stopped following the Migos star’s accounts.

Quavo has since done the same, just days after the “Tap In” hitmaker appeared on her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs‘ Revolt TV show, “Respectfully Justin”, and shared the most disrespectful thing a partner has ever done to her – although she didn’t name names. “I think it’s lying,” she said. “It’s the principle, I don’t like liars.”





The split gossip emerges less than three months after Quavo gifted his lady the keys to a brand new Bentley for Christmas. The stars began dating in 2018.

Less than two months before the couple was hit with split speculations, Saweetie talked about the moment she realized Quavo loved her. In an interview with Page Six, she said the moment happened “when he saved [her] some of his food,” spilling further that her rapper boyfriend “gave [her] his last piece of chicken.”

“I wasn’t testing him or anything,” the 27-year-old went on to share. “I’ll be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food. Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them. The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels.”