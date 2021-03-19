Quavo And Saweetie Fans Are Convinced They’re Over After They Unfollow Each Other On Instagram!

Fans are convinced that Saweetie and Quavo are no longer together due to the fact that they no longer follow one another on Instagram. Is their 3 years long relationship really over now?

It did not take long at all for people on social media to notice that these two don’t follow one another on the platform anymore and the speculations were quick to come right after.

Reports say Saweetie unfollowed the Migos rapper first and he did the same afterwards.

Since there are usually not many other reasons why a couple would press the unfollow button on each other except for breaking up many are now convinced they are no longer an item.

At the same time, on the day that the split rumors started going around Saweetie appeared on Respectfully Justin and talked about romances.

When the host wondered what the ‘most disrespectful’ thing a man had ever done to her, she responded with: ‘He break your heart. It is the last straw.’

While she did not drop any names, given the context, it really sounds like she might have been talking about the rapper.

The two were first linked romantically back in 2018 and ever since then, they have been going pretty strong.

Still, this is not the first time that fans think they have relationship issues.

It also happened in November of last year when rumors started going around that Quavo had cheated on her with Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter.

Saweetie was quick to deny the accusations, however, saying at the time: ‘Quit spreading fake news before y’all get Quavo a** in trouble cuz I don’t play that s**t.’

Quavo clapped back as well, tweeting: ‘Internet crazy Man. Not Weezy Daughter No!’

Quavo and Saweetie started going out after the man slid into her DMs.

Advertisement

The rapper previously shared via GQ that ‘I’d seen her on my Explore page. I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this!?’ So I did my research and I DMed her.’