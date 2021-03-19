Professor Green Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

WENN

The British rapper officially becomes a first-time father at the age of 37 as his girlfriend Karima McAdams gave birth to their first child, a bouncing baby boy named Slimane.

Rapper Professor Green has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Karima McAdams.

The “Got It All” star, 37, confirmed the happy news on Instagram, revealing his partner, 36, had given birth to a son named Slimane Ray Manderson on Monday (15Mar21).

“I didn’t wake up Monday morning expecting to meet you. In my mind we still had a couple of weeks to get everything ready, but you had other ideas,” penned the star, real name Stephen Manderson.

“I didn’t allow myself to express my excitement as much as I’d have liked to, I wanted to freely shout about how excited I was about you joining us, but I was frightened. We had scare after scare during the worst of which, I said to your Mama ‘if he does make it, he’s grounded.’ ”

“Having met you, I’m sorry. It wasn’t your fault and you’re totally forgiven. You’re far too perfect to be mad at. As mum’s go, you’ve lucked out; you have the best example of what a brave, strong, passionate, loving, kind and both considered and considerate woman is.”

He added, “There’s loads more to fill you in on, but we’ve got plenty of time for all of that. From back to front, your name means great, wise, man of peace. No pressure… Mama and baby are healthy, and I’m good too; I’m the happiest and most grateful for anything I’ve ever been.”

“Slimane Ray Manderson. Born in Homerton Hospital, March 15th at 4:50pm, only a stones throw from where Mama and Baba grew up and spent their lives very nearly crossing paths until only a short time ago they finally bumped into one another.”

“Thank you to the NHS who work so tirelessly and relentlessly for keeping mama and baby safe and for keeping our every visit secret, allowing us to navigate the weird, wonderful and largely anxiety inducing ‘thing’ that is pregnancy without unwanted attention. Lots of love, The Three of Us. (sic)”

The couple, which began dating in 2019, announced they were expecting their first child in a social media post shared on New Year’s Day (01Jan21).