Pro Skater Tony Hawk Picks Ethernity Chain to Mint NFT By CoinQuora



Pro Skater Tony Hawk Picks Ethernity Chain to Mint NFT



Legendary skater Tony Hawk has entered the world of cryptocurrency.

Ethernity Chain has partnered with Tony Hawk.

Legendary skater Tony Hawk has entered the world of cryptocurrency. As a result, the skater is now popular in the blockchain community aside from his usual fans.

Recently, the skater was able to nail the ollie 540 trick, which he has been retrying since 1989. Above all, the trick took 32 years for Tony to complete the almost-impossible stunt.

According to information obtained by CoinQuora, Tony decided to mint the success of this stunt as a non-fungible token (NFT). In this case, all the stunts that are minted as NFT tokens can last forever.

In terms of crypto technology, Tony has chosen to partner with Ethernity Chain, a network that specializes in producing NFT endorsed by various artists. Best of all, the Ethernity Chain network is based on the technology of the network. In other words, all Ethereum users in the crypto space can get in touch with Tony’s NFT.

Indeed, this is a win-win situation for both the crypto community and Tony Hawk. Furthermore, aside from Tony Hawk, Ethernity Chain has been making a lot of achievements.

Recently, the network announced its partnership with icons like the Winklevoss Twins and DJ Alesso. In addition, the network was also able to partner with the Muhammad Ali Center. The Muhammad Ali Center museum was dedicated to Ali’s life and career, and is located in his hometown of Louisville, KY.

Moreover, Tony’s engagement in cryptocurrency brings great success in the crypto world. To be specific, the crypto world is now being noticed not just by the financial sector but also the sports world.

This article first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora