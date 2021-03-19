Priyanka Chopra Leaving Behind Insecurities From Her 20s

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1
Priyanka Chopra Leaving Behind Insecurities From Her 20s
Instagram

The ‘Quantico’ actress reveals in a new interview she feels ‘more secure’ now that she is in her 30s and becomes more confident in herself ‘professionally and personally.’

AceShowbiz
Priyanka Chopra has “a little bit more confidence” in herself now.

The “White Tiger” star opened up about her life in her book, “Unfinished“, and in a preview clip of her “Super Soul” interview with Oprah Winfrey, she admits she felt it was the right time to do so because she feels in a “more secure place” now.

“Honestly, I feel like – as a woman – I’m in a little bit more of a secure place where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before as much,” she said. “I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table professionally and personally. So that really helped me address my life and I always just wanted to write a book. And I thought the easiest way to do it would be to write about my life. It wasn’t.”

And the actress – who is married to pop star Nick Jonas – admits the Covid-19 pandemic also helped her finish her book, as she’d been struggling to find time to write it.

“I have to say a little bit of it had to do with (the coronavirus lockdown) but I committed to writing the book in 2018,” she explained. “There’s been all those flights and little time where I would get in the hotel rooms where I lived and I could just never write. But I had this time because of Covid and that helped me.”