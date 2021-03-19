Priyanka Chopra Leaving Behind Insecurities From Her 20s

Instagram

The ‘Quantico’ actress reveals in a new interview she feels ‘more secure’ now that she is in her 30s and becomes more confident in herself ‘professionally and personally.’

AceShowbiz –

Priyanka Chopra has “a little bit more confidence” in herself now.

The “White Tiger” star opened up about her life in her book, “Unfinished“, and in a preview clip of her “Super Soul” interview with Oprah Winfrey, she admits she felt it was the right time to do so because she feels in a “more secure place” now.

“Honestly, I feel like – as a woman – I’m in a little bit more of a secure place where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before as much,” she said. “I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table professionally and personally. So that really helped me address my life and I always just wanted to write a book. And I thought the easiest way to do it would be to write about my life. It wasn’t.”

And the actress – who is married to pop star Nick Jonas – admits the Covid-19 pandemic also helped her finish her book, as she’d been struggling to find time to write it.

“I have to say a little bit of it had to do with (the coronavirus lockdown) but I committed to writing the book in 2018,” she explained. “There’s been all those flights and little time where I would get in the hotel rooms where I lived and I could just never write. But I had this time because of Covid and that helped me.”