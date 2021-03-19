Pregnant Hilary Duff Insists Her New Blue Hair Has Nothing to Do With Baby’s Gender

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1
Pregnant Hilary Duff Insists Her New Blue Hair Has Nothing to Do With Baby's Gender
Instagram

The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ actress insists she still doesn’t know the gender of her upcoming third child while denying speculations about her newly-dyed vibrant hair.

AceShowbiz
Pregnant Hilary Duff has no idea whether she’s having a boy or a girl, but has an inkling she’ll be shelling out on blue nursery decor.

The “Younger” star is expecting her third child – her second with husband Matthew Koma – and opened up about her thoughts on the tot’s gender during an interview on the “Informed Pregnancy” Podcast.

Referring to her newly-dyed blue hair, Hilary joked, “I know the blue hair seems like we do know, but we really don’t!”

She added, “I’m actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was a tough — she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she’s so great now, so I could see it. But then I don’t know, in my mind I’m like, ‘Maybe she’s my only little princess and she’s going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.’ ”

“Everyone that’s close to me thinks boy, and then everyone that’s more of a stranger that’s like, ‘What are you having?’ They’re like, ‘We call girl.’ ”

While Hilary believes she’s having a baby boy, she’s not 100 per cent convinced – an inkling she admits made her feel “guilty” for a long time.

“Honestly, I’m just saying boy. I really don’t have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time,” she said. “I was like, ‘I should know, it’s inside my body. It’s my baby, I should know.’ I don’t know, and now I’m okay with just not knowing. But I think it’s a boy.”

Hilary is mother to daughter Banks, two, and son Luca, eight, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR