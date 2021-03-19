Police discover major cannabis greenhouse on property near Goulburn

The bust comes after a four-day police investigation after authorities received a tip-off relating to the cultivation of cannabis at a property near Goulburn.

Police carried out a search warrant at a property on Junction Point Road, Crooked Corner, about 80km north west of Goulburn yesterday morning.

NSW police seize $7.5m worth of cannabis at property near Goulburn. (NSW Police Force)

During the search, investigators located three large-scale outdoor greenhouses being utilised for cannabis cultivation.

Police seized 3,513 cannabis plants and over 100kg of dried cannabis – with a combined estimated potential street value of $7.5 million.

Three men – aged 26, 27 and 35 – were arrested at the property and taken to Goulburn Police Station.

The men were taken to Goulburn Police Station and charged with cultivate prohibited plant (large commercial quantity) and supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity).