Plane’s front landing gear collapses on takeoff in Mexico

Mexico’s Viva Aerobus airline said the front landing gear on one of its passenger jets collapsed while the plane was preparing for takeoff but no one was injured.

The airline said the A320 jet went nose-down because “when aligning to the runway prior to takeoff, the nose landing gear collapsed.”

The company confirmed all 127 passengers and crew onboard “are safe”.

The carrier flies only Aerobus jets, as its name suggests.

“All safety protocols were activated immediately, in coordination with aeronautical authorities and the airport administration, guaranteeing the safety of all passengers and crew members at all times,” Viva Aerobus said.

It said the incident was being investigated by the manufacturer and aviation authorities.

“The aircraft is under review by our engineering teams with the support of the OEMs and the aeronautical authorities,” the airline said.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this incident may have caused.

“We reaffirm our commitment to safety on each of our flights, as safety is Viva Aerobus’ number one priority.”