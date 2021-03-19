Paulina Porizkova Confesses Her Vision of True Beauty Was Clouded by Her Bullied Past

Instagram

Sharing a photo of herself after a plasma pen treatment, the former ‘America’s Next Top Model’ judge invites fans to have an honest conversation with her about one’s desire to be pretty.

Paulina Porizkova wants people to start an honest conversation about beauty. One day after sparking a discussion about the beauty of being unique, the former judge on “America’s Next Top Model” shared with her social media followers that her experience of terrible bullying during her teen age clouded her vision of true beauty.

On Thursday, March 18, the 55-year-old veteran model uploaded a close snap of her face after a plasma pen treatment, which is a non-invasive skin tightening procedure that treats wrinkles and sagging skin. Along with it, she opened up in a lengthy note about her personal journey in accepting her look.

Stressing that she is keeping the conversation “strictly about physical looks” to avoid it to be muddied, Porizkova first recalled, “When I was 14 and terribly bullied in school, I thought it was because I was so ugly. That is what I was told. I was told I looked like a moose, a plucked chicken, a drunken giraffe and a dirty communist. (What does that even look like?) All comments were made by girls.”

The estranged wife of late Ric Ocasek admitted that the name-callings would have pushed her to correct her flaws if she had the means. “Had I had the access to plastic surgery, I would have gotten my lips plumped, my teeth capped, shave down my square jawbone, breast implants and liposuction on my thighs and I would have given my soul to be a cute 5’5 or so,” she dished.

Porizkova went on to share, “A year later, at fifteen, I became a model in Paris, a model of what other women were supposed to aspire to look like. I wanted desperately to fit it. But soon I was rewarded for exactly the parts of me I thought I hated.” She claimed that the situation “taught [her] an invaluable lesson.” She added, “I hadn’t changed. People’s opinions had.”

Acknowledging that she was lucky to have received people’s approval of her look, the mother of two asked about other women “who never get society’s approval of their looks.” She went on to add, “They are forced to give up or become fighters.”

Porizkova concluded her message by reminding her followers to define their own beauty instead of trying to fit into the standards. “And you cannot blame or judge either side, because this societal structure was set long ago and it has grown over us like cataracts, clouding our vision to true beauty,” she pointed out.

One day prior, Porizkova made use of her Instagram post to praise “Call My Agent!” star Camille Cottin for the way she looks. Claiming that the actress is “unquestionably beautiful,” the model dished, “She has a great lithe body, shiny skin and hair, those clear eyes and that pout. But then she turns into profile and boom. Her nose. This magnificent protuberance, this statement of a nose.”

“Reared, as I have been, on mathematically regular features where the anything that doesn’t fit gets ‘fixed’, this woman is beyond a breath of fresh air,” Porizkova continued. “She is a storm. A storm of preconceived notions of beauty getting crushed under the weight of her beauty: strong, confident, unapologetic and most of all, original. Originality is memorable. Unique. Precious. Highly sought after.”