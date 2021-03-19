Paris Hilton Scores Massive Unscripted TV Deal With Warner Bros.

WENN/Avalon

The former star of 'The Simple Life' will develop, executive produce and star in a slate of original unscripted television programming for the production company.

Paris Hilton has scored a massive new deal with Warner Bros. to develop, executive produce and star in a slate of original unscripted television programming. She will executive produce all ventures alongside veteran media executive Bruce Gersh under their new production banner, Slivington Manor Entertainment.

The deal reunites the socialite with Mike Darnell, the president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television – he worked with Hilton at Fox, which aired her hit reality show “The Simple Life”.

“Launching Slivington Manor Entertainment is a dream come true and I am so excited to continue connecting with my fans across the globe both in front of the camera and as a producer,” Hilton says. “I am looking forward to working with the incredible Warner Bros. team to create new thought provoking and inspirational long-form content and am beyond thrilled to reunite with Mike Darnell.”

Darnell also shares his thought on working with Hilton once again. “I’ve known Paris since ‘The Simple Life’ brought us together almost 20 years ago. She has always been an incredible talent and entrepreneur,” he gushes. “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her again and can’t wait for the world to watch the next chapter of her life.”

“The Simple Life” first aired in 2003. For five seasons, it saw Hilton teaming up with fellow socialite Nicole Richie in tackling low-paying jobs, which include clean rooms, do farm work, serve meals in fast-food restaurants and work as camp counselors.

Most recently, the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton produced a YouTube documentary about her life titled “This Is Paris”.