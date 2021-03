The Oral Roberts upset win over Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday busted millions of brackets just hours into the Big Dance’s first day.

Oral Roberts upset Ohio State, the No. 2 seed in the South Region, 75-72 in overtime. Many brackets were busted because 15 vs. 2 upsets are not very common.

ESPN fantasy expert Matthew Berry shared that 95.2 percent of nearly 15 million brackets on ESPN had Ohio State winning. He says 5.1 million perfect brackets were ruined by the upset.