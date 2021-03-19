Oil prices rise 2% but post weekly decline on demand fears

Article content

NEW YORK — Oil rose more than 2% in volatile trading on Friday, but finished the week about 7% lower as a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe dampened hopes that fuel demand would recover soon.

Brent crude settled up $1.25 a barrel, or 2%, at $64.53 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude rose $1.42, or 2.4%, to $61.42. During the session, both traded within a wide range of more than $2 a barrel. The weekly loss for both benchmarks was just under 7%.

On Thursday, oil slid 7% as large European economies reimposed lockdowns, while vaccination programs there were slowed by distribution issues and fears of side effects.

Prices rose on Friday as many market players viewed the sell-off as overdone.

“The sell-off is going to put into motion some things that could have slowed the rally,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “OPEC is going to be more concerned about COVID, so this increases the odds that they will extend production cuts yet again, and with the sharp drop in the price of oil, it might reduce the incentive of the U.S. shale producers to get ahead of their skis.”

U.S. shale production has swelled global oil supplies as fuel demand cratered during the pandemic. U.S. drillers added nine oil rigs in this week, the biggest weekly increase since January, oil services firm Baker Hughes said.