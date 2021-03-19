NPXS Migrates to Pundix, Reduces Supply to 1000:1 By CoinQuora



NPXS Migrates to Pundix, Reduces Supply to 1000:1



NPXS ticker name will be replaced as PUNDIX.

NPXS will reduce its token supply 1000:1 ratio.

Token redenomination will start on March 30, 2021.

However, users can swap their NPXS for PUNDIX in different ways.

Based on the community response Pundi X has chosen PUNDIX as the new token ticker. However, NPXS will reduce its token supply 1000:1 ratio. In addition, NPXS token reduction is to decrease the total supply and circulating supply of NPXS.

Moreover, Pundi X is a leading developer of blockchain-based devices with the goal of transforming retail firms with its blockchain-related point of sale solution.

NPXS Swapping to PUNDIX

The Pundi X’s token redenomination will start on March 30, 2021. However, users can swap 1,000 NPXS for 1 PUNDIX. More so, after token redenomination, there won’t be any change in the price of the new token.

According to CoinGecko, the NPXS price is 0.00487 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.190 million, at the time of writing.

In addition, users can swap their NPXS for PUNDIX in different ways. However, ERC20 compatible blockchain wallet holders can swap through manual on-chip swaps at the official site. In addition, the speed of getting the new tokens will fully depend on the traffic condition of the network. Also, users can auto swap in the XWallet.

Moreover, the users will get 1 PUNDIX for 1,000 NPXS. Nevertheless, the main advantage of this type of swapping is that it is automatic and there is no gas fee required. Furthermore, this token swap might cause the NPXS price to reach the new all-time high price. Best of all, Pundi X is a good investment in 2021, along with mainstream cryptocurrencies like and Ethereum.

