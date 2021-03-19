Instagram

Weighing in on how people tend to react negatively to headlines nowadays, the Slipknot frontman reminds who is really responsible for the period he brands the ‘Outrage Age.’

AceShowbiz –

Corey Taylor makes it clear that he is no fan of cancel culture. The Slipknot frontman has written an op-ed piece for Rolling Stone, which was published on Thursday, March 18, and shared his thought on what he called the “Outrage Age” wherein “no one can handle real talk anymore.”

Addressing the societal issue, the 47-year-old first stated, “It started with real issues, like systemic racism, toxic sexism, abusing positions of power, discrimination and all the trimmings that go with these problems.” He then noted, “Sadly, though, for whatever reason, we all became addicted to the drama and the upheaval and we looked for anything else to be pissed off about, with little or no content.”

“No one can handle anything anymore, which means no one can handle real talk anymore, which means everyone just wants to cancel s**t, with no room for improvement,” the rocker continued sharing. “There are several people at fault for this: the right, the left, the media, celebrities, the Internet, social media, but if you’re truly looking for who’s really responsible, or more importantly irresponsible, you should probably find the nearest mirror.”

Noting that “no one lets small s**t slide anymore”, Taylor made a point out of Christmas song “Baby It’s Cold Outside”. He detailed, “A song you only really hear seasonally – like some nefarious carol… and yet some of the biggest pop songs in the last five to 10 years certainly wouldn’t stand up to scrutiny when it comes to subject matter.”

“I’m not saying it’s right – I’m just telling you how it is: when you use the same level of outrage for little s**t that you should reserve for the bigger issues, people are not going to take you seriously,” he argued. “You may dismiss that, but things don’t get done on a singular level – it takes the plural to make change, especially the kind of change that takes bringing together people who may or may not have anything else in common with you, except for one fleeting moment agreeing on the egregious.”

After pointing out the flaws of social media, Taylor stated, “I’m not saying there aren’t things that deserve our attention. I’m not saying that things shouldn’t change in so many different ways.” He added, “There’s so much to be done on so many different things, you don’t have to protest everything that someone tries to hoist up the pole as a red flag.”

The Stone Sour frontman concluded his piece with a gentle reminder. “Be a little smarter in how you swing the hammer, because when everything is a problem, that means everyone is a suspect… including yourselves,” he noted. “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, to paraphrase. Nobody’s perfect; stop acting like we all should be.”