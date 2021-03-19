NHL postpones next two Bruins games due to COVID

The NHL announced that the next two Boston Bruins games, one against the Buffalo Sabres schedule for Saturday and one against the New York Islanders schedule for Tuesday, have been postponed. Four additional Bruins players have entered the league’s COVID protocols Friday after Sean Kuraly

was listed Thursday. Despite Kuraly’s placement in the protocol and a Sabres staff member also in the protocol, the game between the two teams went on as scheduled Thursday night.

The league expects the Bruins will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Wednesday, March 24. The team has not released the identities of the four additional players, though they will be included in the list published later this evening.

Buffalo of course was the organization that was “furious” with the NHL earlier this season after a pair of games were allowed to be played against the New Jersey Devils despite a player entering the protocol. The Sabres then had their own outbreak, shutting down the team’s operation for some time. Hopefully, that sort of thing will not be repeated here.