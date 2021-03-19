NFL Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations Against Deshaun Watson

Instagram

The Houston Texans reveals the league is launching an investigation into its quarterback after three women have slapped the athlete with lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.

AceShowbiz –

NFL is officially looking into sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson. After the athlete was slapped with a third lawsuit on late Wednesday, March 17, the league informed the Houston Texans that it’s investigating the allegations against the quarterback under the league’s personal-conduct policy.

“The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson,” the Texans said in a statement on Thursday. Pledging their full cooperation during the investigation, the team added, “We will stay in close contact with the league as they do. We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously.”

The Houston Texans additionally stated that it will not be “making any additional statements until the NFL’s investigation concludes.” Meanwhile, NFL through its spokesperson Brian McCarthy said of the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun, “The matter is under review of the personal conduct policy.”

NFL launched the investigation after Deshaun was slapped with lawsuits by three women accusing him of sexual misconduct. The first lawsuit filed on Tuesday by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of a massage therapist from Houston, Texas alleged that the NFL star touched her with the tip of his erect penis while asking her for sex during a visit to her home for treatment in March 2020.

According to the suit, the massage therapist immediately ended their session and after the incident and began crying. A couple weeks later, two additional NFL players contacted the massage therapist and said that Deshaun had recommended her for massages. The suit also claimed that Deshaun later reached out to the massage therapist and apologized to her for his actions.

On Wednesday, another massage therapist represented by Tony filed a lawsuit, claiming that Deshaun had met her at The Houstonian Hotel in August 2020 and completely undressed and refused to cover up. She then alleged that Deshaun directed her to massage his anus and penis and made a movement which caused her to touch his penis. The massage therapist also claimed that Deshaun had only paid her half the amount of what she charged him for her services.

The third lawsuit was filed on late Wednesday. According to the complaint, Deshaun contacted her to solicit a massage at a Houston-area office building in December 2020. When she arrived, the athlete allegedly already undressed with only small towel covering his buttocks. He allegedly directed the plaintiff to massage his “inner thighs,” “inner glutes” and hamstrings which made the plaintiff become more uncomfortable.

Deshaun later “began to coerce her to massage his inner groin area” and told her that he would prefer her to use her hands instead of a tool, according to the suit. He allegedly continued to coerce the plaintiff to focus on his pubic area and “slide her hand across his genitals” as the plaintiff felt “threatened and intimidated.” The plaintiff then alleges Deshaun coerced her to perform a sexual act.

Attorney Tony Buzbee claimed he’s representing 9 women in total who are all making similar allegations against Deshaun.

After hit with the first lawsuit, Deshaun issued a statement denying the allegations. “As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” he posted on Twitter. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

He went on claiming, “The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

Deshaun has not responded to the other two lawsuits.