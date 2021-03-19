NFL insider: Jets to select Zach Wilson with No. 2 pick

Wilson is arguably the second-best quarterback in the draft behind Lawrence. During his junior season at BYU, the 21-year-old completed 73.5% of his passes for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns against three interceptions. He also ran for 254 yards and 10 scores.

Although Wilson seems like the obvious choice for the Jets, they still need to figure out what they plan to do with Sam Darnold, who has struggled mightily in three seasons with the franchise. If New York holds on to Darnold, he’ll likely be put into a competition with Wilson, which is one he might lose. If they trade him, they’ll get more draft capital.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has said in the past he believes Darnold will be able to reach his full potential, but who knows if he’ll be able to do that in New York.

There’s also the possibility the Jets take a shot at disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans don’t plan to trade the three-time Pro Bowler, but the Jets reportedly will be calling if they change their stance. In any trade for Watson, New York would be handing over the second-overall pick.

So while Wilson seems like the best and most obvious choice for the franchise now, things could change down the road.