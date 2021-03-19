Myannmar security forces kill eight in Aungban town: Myanmar Now By Reuters

(Reuters) – Myanmar security forces opened fire on Friday during a confrontation in the central town of Aungban with opponents of a Feb. 1 military coup, killing eight people, the Myanmar Now news portal said.
Seven people were killed in the town and one wounded person died after being taken to hospital in the nearby town of Kalaw, the portal said, citing Aungban’s funerary service.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.