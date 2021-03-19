Money flows into U.S. equity funds climb to a five-week high: Lipper By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday’s trading session in New York

(Reuters) – Investment flows into U.S. equity funds jumped to a five-week high in the week ended March 17, buoyed by optimism over a massive stimulus package and on expectations that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance would remain dovish.

U.S. equity mutual funds pocketed a net inflow of $20.1 billion in the week, which marked a sixth straight week of net buying, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

The inflows were led by U.S. small cap funds and mid-cap funds, seeing net purchases of $3.6 billion and $2.1 billion respectively. On the other hand, large-cap funds had an inflow of just $251 million.

Among sector funds, investors turned net buyers of tech funds this week, purchasing $832 million, as tech stocks appeared attractive at lower valuations after witnessing sharp selling in the prior weeks.

Graphic: Fund flows into U.S. equities bonds and money market – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gjnvwojmzvw/Fund%20flows%20into%20U.S.%20equities%20bonds%20and%20money%20market.jpg

Investors were sanguine ahead of a two-day Fed policy meeting at which the central bank signalled its intent to keep rates near zero until at least 2024, also predicting a fast economic recovery from the pandemic.

However, U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday, with banks leading the way after the Fed let expire a temporary capital buffer relief put in place to ease a pandemic-driven stress in the funding mark.

Graphic: Fund flows into U.S. equity sector funds – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/azgpodaodvd/Fund%20flows%20into%20U.S.%20based%20equity%20sector%20funds.jpg

Meanwhile, investors bought $9.72 billion in U.S. bond funds in the week, compared with $1.32 billion in the preceding week.

U.S. Taxable bond funds had an inflow of $7.9 billion, while U.S. municipal funds saw an inflow of $9.3 billion.

Investors turned net buyers of U.S. High yield funds, buying $260 million, after dumping $5.5. billion in the last week.

On the other hand, U.S. money market funds see net sales of $5.3 billion, the first outflow in six weeks.

Graphic: Fund flows into U.S. growth and value funds – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/oakvelebwpr/Fund%20flows%20into%20growth%20and%20value%20funds.jpg

Graphic: Flows into U.S. bond funds – https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jbyvramgype/Flows%20into%20U.S.%20bond%20funds.jpg

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR