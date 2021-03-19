minibus and car collide injuring dozens

Fifteen people were injured in the crash, with emergency crews on the scene.

Investigators are still looking into the causes of the crash, but 9News understands it’s thought the minibus, carrying 14 fruit pickers from a nearby tomato farm, went through an intersection and was t-boned by a sedan.

The male driver of the sedan suffered critical injuries, as did one woman in the bus.

All the injured have been taken to hospital, with many having to be stabilised on site.