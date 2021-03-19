Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blast U.K. Tabloid After P.I. Apologizes for Spying

WENN/John Rainford

Private investigator Daniel ‘Danno’ Portley-Hanks has revealed to The New York Times that The Sun requested him to hand over private information about the Duchess of Sussex back in 2016.

AceShowbiz –

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have broken their silence on a revelation by a Los Angeles-based private investigator that he was paid by British tabloid The Sun to give it private information on Meghan back in 2016. Daniel “Danno” Portley-Hanks revealed to The New York Times that the request came in shortly after Meghan began dating the prince.

In an invoice shared by The Sun, its U.S. editor James Beal paid Daniel for $2,055 for the secret information. It included cellphone numbers, Social Security numbers and home addresses. The information allowed the tabloid to run stories about her half-sister Samantha Markle and estranged father Thomas Markle.

Daniel also shared public apology to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “I’m sorry to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for targeting her family, particularly her dad, on behalf of The Sun. I never wanted to cause Meghan Markle harm, and wouldn’t have done the job if I’d have known it would lead to all these problems,” he said via Byline Investigates.

The investigator also apologized to Queen Elizabeth, “I also wanted to take this opportunity to apologise to The Queen, because I realise the harm of what I did for The Sun has affected the whole family.”

In response to that, Meghan and Harry shared a statement via their spokesperson in which they highlighted the need to change the media industry. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large, as this investigative report shows that the predatory practices of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships,” the statement read.

“They are grateful to those working in media who stand for upholding the values of journalism, which are needed now more than ever before,” the statement continued.