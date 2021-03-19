March Madness 2021 live scores, results, highlights from Friday’s Round 1 NCAA Tournament games

Here it is, college basketball fans. March Madness is back.

It seems all the more precious this time around after COVID-19 forced the 2020 NCAA Tournament to be canceled — and made the 2020-21 season precarious, at best. But we’re finally here, and the payoff is a full slate of games: our first taste of March Madness since 2019.

Friday’s action tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET with 10-seed Virginia Tech taking on 7-seed Florida. The last game, likely, will be between 12-seed Winthrop and 5-seed Villanova. And there’s so much basketball to be enjoyed in between.

So fill out your brackets, pick your Cinderella players, sit back and relax. There’s basketball to watch. Here’s everything you need to keep up with the first NCAA Tournament action in nearly two years, including times, scores, highlights and more:

March Madness live scores

For live updates of the tournament bracket and information on how to watch March Madness, check out the links below.

Live March Madness bracket | Full TV schedule

All times Eastern

No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida (12:15 p.m., CBS, fuboTV)
No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas (12:45 p.m., truTV)
No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois (1:15 p.m., TBS)
No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (1:45 p.m., TNT)
No 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State (3 p.m., CBS, fuboTV)
No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor (3:30 p.m., truTV)
No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago (4 p.m., TBS)
No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee (4:30 p.m., TNT)
No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State (6:25 p.m., TBS)
No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No 8 North Carolina (7:10 p.m., CBS, fuboTV)
No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston (7:15 p.m., truTV)
No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue (7:25 p.m., TNT)
No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson (9:20 p.m., TBS)
No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State (9:40 p.m., CBS, fuboTV)
No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia (9:50 p.m., truTV)
No. 12 Winthrop No. 5 Villanova (9:57 p.m., TNT)

NCAA Tournaments results, highlights

Florida vs. Virginia Tech

Arkansas vs. Colgate

Illinois vs. Drexel

Texas Tech vs. Utah State

Ohio State vs. Oral Roberts

Baylor vs. Hartford

Loyola Chicago vs. Georgia Tech

Tennessee vs. Oregon State

Oklahoma State vs. Liberty

Houston vs. Cleveland State

Purdue vs. North Texas

Clemson vs. Rutgers

San Diego State vs. Syracuse

West Virginia vs. Morehead State

Villanova vs. Winthrop

March Madness schedule 2021

Round 1

Friday, March 19

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 5: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida12:15 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 6: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas12:45 p.m.truTV
Game 7: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois1:15 p.m.TBS
Game 8: No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech1:45 p.m.TNT
Game 9: No 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State3 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 10: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor3:30 p.m.truTV
Game 11: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago4 p.m.TBS
Game 12: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee4:30 p.m.TNT
Game 13: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State6:25 p.m.TBS
Game 14: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No 8 North Carolina7:10 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 15: No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston7:15 p.m.truTV
Game 16: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue7:25 p.m.TNT
Game 17: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson9:20 p.m.TBS
Game 18: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State9:40 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 19: No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia9:50 p.m.truTV
Game 20: No. 12 Winthrop No. 5 Villanova9:57 p.m.TNT

Saturday, March 20

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 21: No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado12:15 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 22: No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State12:45 p.m.truTV
Game 23: No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas1:15 p.m.TBS
Game 24: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU1:45 p.m.TNT
Game 25: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Michigan3 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 26: No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton3:30 p.m.truTV
Game 27: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama4 p.m.TBS
Game 28: No. 11 Wichita State/Drake vs. No. 6 USC4:30 p.m.TNT
Game 29: No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa6:25 p.m.TBS
Game 30: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn7:10 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 31: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia7:15 p.m.truTV
Game 32: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma7:25 p.m.TNT
Game 33: No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga9:20 p.m.TBS
Game 34: No. 11 Michigan State/UCLA vs. No. 6 BYU9:40 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas9:50 p.m.truTV
Game 36: No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon9:57 p.m.TNT

Round 2

Sunday, March 21

Sunday’s second-round tip times will be announced after Friday’s games.

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 37NoonCBS, fuboTV
Game 382:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 395 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 406 p.m.TNT
Game 417 p.m.TBS
Game 427:30 p.m.truTV
Game 438:30 p.m.TNT
Game 449:30 p.m.TBS

Monday, March 22

Monday’s second-round tip times will be announced after Saturday’s games.

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 45NoonCBS, fuboTV
Game 462:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 475 p.m.TBS
Game 486 p.m.TNT
Game 497 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 507:30 p.m.TBS
Game 518:30 p.m.TNT
Game 529:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 532:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 545 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 557:15 p.m.TBS
Game 569:45 p.m.TBS

Sunday, March 28

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 572 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 584:45 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 597 p.m.TBS
Game 609:45 p.m.TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 617 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 629:45 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

Tuesday, March 30

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 637 p.m.TBS
Game 649:45 p.m.TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 655 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 668:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournament national championship

Monday, April 5

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 679 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

