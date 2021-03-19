Manchester City soccer club launches fan token with Socios By Cointelegraph

Manchester City soccer club launches fan token with Socios
Major English football club Manchester City is the latest sports club to launch its own blockchain-based token to power new tools for digital fan engagement.
According to an official announcement Friday, Manchester City has partnered with fan engagement platform Socios.com to launch the CITY fan token on the Chiliz blockchain. Similar to other European clubs like FC Barcelona and Juventus, Manchester City will now have an option to provide VIP rewards, club promotions, games, AR-enabled features and polls using its fan token.
