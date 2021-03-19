Love and Thunder’ Finds Valkyrie’s Love Interest in ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum

Marvel Studios/WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Words are Lena Headey is added to the cast for the upcoming Marvel movie to romance Tessa Thompson’s character, who will be hailed as the king of New Asgard.

Valkyrie could be finding her significant other in “Thor: Love and Thunder“. Rumor has it that the movie is adding Lena Headey to play Tessa Thompson‘s onscreen love interest in the Taika Waititi-directed movie.

It should be noted though that the tidbit came from 4chan and has been reposted on the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit, which means that this casting news should be taken with a grain of salt. The report also didn’t divulge Headey’s alleged character, but should the report be true, she’ll possibly portray the queen to Valkyrie, who will be hailed as the king of New Asgard in the upcoming movie.

It was previously confirmed that Valkyrie is bisexual and that this would be addressed in the fourth “Thor” movie. This way, she would be Marvel Studios’ first LGBTQ superhero. “She’s bi,” Thompson tweeted in October 2017 in response to a fan who asked about the character’s sexuality. She continued, “And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her,” gushing, “What a joy to play!” Waititi then liked her tweet.

As for Headey, she’s no stranger to playing queen, having portrayed Cersei Lannister, the ruthless Queen of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, on HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones“. She nabbed multiple awards and nominations for the role, including five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The 47-year-old actress also starred on “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” series, which ran from 2008 until 2009, and in 2014’s movie “300: Rise of an Empire“.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is currently in production in Australia. Besides Thompson, the movie brings back Chris Hemsworth as the titular God of Thunder and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will become the Mighty Thor and gain similar powers to Thor.

The movie is scheduled for a May 6, 2022 release in the United States.