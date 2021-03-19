Lockdown worries, oil drag European stocks lower By Reuters

© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
(Reuters) – European stocks slid on Friday, erasing a large part of the weekly gains, after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid signs of slowing vaccination in some countries.
The pan-European fell 0.6% by 0809 GMT, tracking a dour session on Wall Street overnight after U.S. bond yields surged.
40 was down 0.7% after the nation imposed a new four-week lockdown from Friday in 16 regions badly hit by the health crisis.
Oil & gas, banks, and miners led the declines as the fresh lockdowns dampened hopes of a swift economic rebound.
Shares in BP (NYSE:), Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) and Total fell between 1.8% and 2.9% after crude prices plunged almost 7% overnight on fears the new lockdowns will hurt fuel demand.
