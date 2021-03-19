Lockdown worries, oil drag European stocks lower By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) – European stocks slid on Friday, erasing a large part of the weekly gains, after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid signs of slowing vaccination in some countries.

The pan-European fell 0.6% by 0809 GMT, tracking a dour session on Wall Street overnight after U.S. bond yields surged.

40 was down 0.7% after the nation imposed a new four-week lockdown from Friday in 16 regions badly hit by the health crisis.

Oil & gas, banks, and miners led the declines as the fresh lockdowns dampened hopes of a swift economic rebound.

Shares in BP (NYSE:), Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) and Total fell between 1.8% and 2.9% after crude prices plunged almost 7% overnight on fears the new lockdowns will hurt fuel demand.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR