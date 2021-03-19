Lindor, Mets ‘not currently close’ on long-term deal?

The New York Mets have less than two full weeks to get four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to commit his future to the club or risk losing him for nothing after the season.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old acquired along with right-hander Carlos Carrasco via a January trade with the Cleveland Indians reiterated he won’t continue contract negotiations past Opening Day and the start of the regular season. He’ll hit free agency if he doesn’t sign with the Mets before March concludes.

On Friday morning, SNY’s Andy Martino noted the parties are “not currently close on what constitutes a fair price.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean Mets fans should panic heading into the weekend.

“While the Mets’ offer to Lindor was described by a source as slightly less than $300 million — and the counter was well over — the Mets are almost certainly willing to get to $300 million to lock up Lindor,” Martino added.

Martino also reports the Mets offered to-be free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto a contract, but those sides also aren’t close to putting pen to paper on an agreement.

The Mets begin the season at the Washington Nationals on April 1 and know they need to have Lindor signed by then to avoid feeling the wrath of an unhappy fan base that expects to see “Mr. Smile” playing for the Amazins through the 2020s.