LaVar Ball wants Pels to trade son Lonzo

LaVar Ball is no stranger to making headlines. He did it successfully once more on Thursday afternoon when he revealed how much he hates his son, Lonzo, playing for the Pelicans.

Lonzo, whose had something of a topsy-turvy relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans, is set to become a free agent in the offseason. He has been the subject of multiple trade conversations and has even quietly expressed where he’d like to be dealt.

In an interview with ESPN L.A., LaVar broke down how badly his son now wants out of New Orleans, as he told Mason & Ireland on ESPN LA 710:

“No! No, he can’t stay in New Orleans. “Come on, man. Come on, listen. … Lonzo’s always been a playmaker. Why are you trying to change him into a defensive specialist that stays in the corner and shoots 3s? And you’re trying to change Zion and Brandon Ingram who, all through their careers, have never been playmakers. They’re scorers! “Now you want to put the ball in their hands and be playmakers?! … Go score the ball and do what you do and guess what? They’re gonna have a hard time trying to win every game if the playmaker ain’t making the right plays.”

LaVar didn’t stop there, though.

“Oh, I don’t know what they’re gonna do,” he continued. I don’t know what they’re gonna do. I hope he be traded, though. Here’s the thing: I don’t like watching him play like that.”

What makes LaVar’s comments all the funnier is that Lonzo is in the midst of a career year. He is averaging 14.2 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc, as well as 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per outing.

Apparently that’s not good enough for LaVar, though. And it probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, since he recently made the case that his youngest son, LaMelo, was better than Lonzo.

Will New Orleans ultimately ship Lonzo off to one of the teams that’s interested in him just rid itself of the headache that is LaVar? Time will tell.