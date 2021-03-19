Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — March 19

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Demi Lovato gave a very honest interview to the New York Times in advance to the release of her YouTube docu-series, Dancing With the Devil:

2.

Bad Bunny attended the Grammys and took a few selfies before heading to the show:

3.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion gave an amazing performance of “WAP” at the Grammys…

4.

…and Cardi also had amazing head-to-toe Chanel moment:

5.

Arturo Castro went for a swim in New Zealand’s Purakaunui Falls:

6.

Salma Hayek looked forward to the week:

7.

RuPaul Drag Race‘s Denali Foxx did a lip sync and ice skate performance to Mary Mary’s “Shackles (Praise You),” following her elimination from the show last week:

8.

Ana de Armas celebrated her adorable doggo’s 12th birthday:

9.

Ricky Martin dogsat his kids’ dog:

10.

Wilmer Valderrama shared some photos of his newborn daughter, Nakano, with People magazine:

11.

Maluma was grateful for everyone who believes in him:

12.

Edgar Ramírez appeared on the digital cover of People en Español:

13.

Anthony Ramos shared the trailer for his highly-anticipated movie In the Heights:

14.

Shakira spent a day jamming out to Metallica:

15.

Christian Lee Navarro had to go visit a Batman statue after watching Zack Snyder’s Justice League:

16.

Cameron Diaz shared her ramen recipe:

17.

Becky G released a special version of her single “No Drama” on Facebook:

18.

Barbie Ferreira looked gorgeous in two selfies:

19.

And finally, Selena Gomez had a cover story with Rolling Stone India:

