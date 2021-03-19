Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — March 19

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Demi Lovato gave a very honest interview to the New York Times in advance to the release of her YouTube docu-series, Dancing With the Devil:
2.
Bad Bunny attended the Grammys and took a few selfies before heading to the show:
3.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion gave an amazing performance of “WAP” at the Grammys…
4.
…and Cardi also had amazing head-to-toe Chanel moment:
5.
Arturo Castro went for a swim in New Zealand’s Purakaunui Falls:
6.
Salma Hayek looked forward to the week:
7.
RuPaul Drag Race‘s Denali Foxx did a lip sync and ice skate performance to Mary Mary’s “Shackles (Praise You),” following her elimination from the show last week:
8.
Ana de Armas celebrated her adorable doggo’s 12th birthday:
9.
Ricky Martin dogsat his kids’ dog:
10.
Wilmer Valderrama shared some photos of his newborn daughter, Nakano, with People magazine:
11.
Maluma was grateful for everyone who believes in him:
12.
Edgar Ramírez appeared on the digital cover of People en Español:
13.
Anthony Ramos shared the trailer for his highly-anticipated movie In the Heights:
14.
Shakira spent a day jamming out to Metallica:
15.
Christian Lee Navarro had to go visit a Batman statue after watching Zack Snyder’s Justice League:
16.
Cameron Diaz shared her ramen recipe:
17.
Becky G released a special version of her single “No Drama” on Facebook:
18.
Barbie Ferreira looked gorgeous in two selfies:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!